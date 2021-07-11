Smartlands Network Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for $4.61 or 0.00013492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $23.49 million and $77,845.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00053643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.19 or 0.00885281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

