SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches Market Cap of $2.10 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.54 or 0.00018939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $2.10 million and $48,967.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00045419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00116533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00160904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,500.29 or 0.99871618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.68 or 0.00948570 BTC.

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,448 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

