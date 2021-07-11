Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 160.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 636,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.23% of Sotera Health worth $15,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 65.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 8.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

SHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

