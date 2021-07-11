Source Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 128.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $52.05. 2,039,269 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.