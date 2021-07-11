Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,467 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,073.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 112,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 110,771 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 395.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,483,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,235,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.83. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.