Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys 79 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com stock traded down $12.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,719.34. 3,748,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,759.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,350.32. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

