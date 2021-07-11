Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $13.48 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.41. 4,312,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $313.24 and a twelve month high of $437.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

