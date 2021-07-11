Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.73. The stock had a trading volume of 52,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,231. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.07 and a fifty-two week high of $191.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.89.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

