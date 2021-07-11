Source Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Asana accounts for about 0.8% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Asana worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,550,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Asana stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.11. 1,152,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,928. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 91,672 shares worth $4,143,279. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

