Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19,763 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Source Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,763 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $495,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $170,955,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,393,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,362,099. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.78. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,915. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.