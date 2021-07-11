Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,750 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after buying an additional 105,446 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 249,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.47. 484,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

