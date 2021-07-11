Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,848,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 897,774 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.57% of Southwestern Energy worth $17,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,696,000 after purchasing an additional 716,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 730,396 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.49.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

