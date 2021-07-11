Sparkle Loyalty 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $363.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $22,268.73 and approximately $363.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.00 or 0.00896980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

