SparkPoint Fuel Price Reaches $0.0680 on Exchanges (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $295,423.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00116209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00161131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,497.42 or 1.00089750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.87 or 0.00951276 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

