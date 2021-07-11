SparksPay Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 60.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $24,811.86 and approximately $10.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000064 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,230,799 coins and its circulating supply is 10,124,918 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.