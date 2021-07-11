Spartan Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $690,546.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $690,546.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00045419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00116533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00160904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,500.29 or 0.99871618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.68 or 0.00948570 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

