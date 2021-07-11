SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Raised by William Marsh Rice University

William Marsh Rice University increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 255,475 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 63.6% of William Marsh Rice University’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. William Marsh Rice University owned about 0.21% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $119,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 164,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $169.21. 4,997,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,048,433. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

