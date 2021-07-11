Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00060698 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00036216 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00259612 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00037272 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.