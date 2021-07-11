Spendcoin Price Hits $0.0293 on Major Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00053428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00890096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

