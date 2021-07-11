Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $562.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report $562.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $569.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $552.00 million. Splunk reported sales of $491.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. lowered their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $751,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $514,722,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.11. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.