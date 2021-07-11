Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,017 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,766 shares of company stock worth $3,519,652 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

