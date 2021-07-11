Sport and Leisure Market Capitalization Tops $86.37 Million (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sport and Leisure has a market cap of $86.37 million and $465,004.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.00436348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000512 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

Sport and Leisure (SNL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken . Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Buying and Selling Sport and Leisure

