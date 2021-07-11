Square (NYSE:SQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Moffett Nathanson

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.37.
NYSE SQ traded up $5.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,404,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a one year low of $111.14 and a one year high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.33.
In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,163,985 shares of company stock valued at $271,670,401. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $3,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Square by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
