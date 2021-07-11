Square (NYSE:SQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Moffett Nathanson

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.37.

NYSE SQ traded up $5.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,404,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a one year low of $111.14 and a one year high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,905,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,163,985 shares of company stock valued at $271,670,401. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $3,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Square by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

