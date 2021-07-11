Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Market Capitalization Hits $2.23 Million

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $4,454.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00005582 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.51 or 0.00898067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,177,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,949 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.