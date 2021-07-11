STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,761 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of STAAR Surgical worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 63,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

STAA opened at $143.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 325.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.00. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $1,456,214.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,947.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,483 shares of company stock worth $72,171,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.