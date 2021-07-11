Stacks Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. Stacks has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $230.09 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 55.2% higher against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00117106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00162835 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,081,391 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.