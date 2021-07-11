Stafi Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002195 BTC on exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stafi has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00258772 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00037449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00013114 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars.

