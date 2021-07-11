Standard Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $119,996.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $119,996.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00119061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00162093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,725.69 or 0.99693897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00960957 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

