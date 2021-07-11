StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.19% of StarTek worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in StarTek by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in StarTek during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in StarTek during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

SRT stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. StarTek, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.39.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

