STASIS EURO (EURS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.01 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $106.38 million and $1.01 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00053724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.80 or 0.00900438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005422 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

