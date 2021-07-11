StaysBASE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45.00 (SBS)

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. StaysBASE has a market cap of $60,378.10 and approximately $45.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaysBASE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00116084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00160849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,266.16 or 1.00023684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.85 or 0.00945313 BTC.

About StaysBASE

StaysBASE’s total supply is 4,775,366 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,877 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

StaysBASE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaysBASE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaysBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

