Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,463,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 713.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

STLD stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

