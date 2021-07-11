Stellar Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Stellar has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $5.72 billion and approximately $233.52 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00118455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00162511 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,930.12 or 0.99941850 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,025 coins and its circulating supply is 23,270,822,874 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

