Step Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $946,004.34 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $946,004.34 and approximately $89,007.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00117371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00161646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,702.42 or 0.99764792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00958620 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.