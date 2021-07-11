Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,239 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

