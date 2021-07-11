Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 5,884 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,850 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,632 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after acquiring an additional 943,250 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,615,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,043,000 after acquiring an additional 694,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.70%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

