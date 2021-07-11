Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 140.0% during the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 28.4% during the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the first quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVLR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,798 shares of company stock valued at $14,225,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $161.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.35. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.