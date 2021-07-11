Stephens Inc. AR Buys 3,136 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $175.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.42. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $75.34 and a 52 week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

