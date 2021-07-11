Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $60,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after buying an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 94,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after buying an additional 65,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,335,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EGP stock opened at $171.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

