Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.88. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

