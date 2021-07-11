Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Shares of CINF opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.25. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

