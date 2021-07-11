Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $33.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $33.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

About VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

