Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $1,743,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 33.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 125.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 72,665 shares during the period. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:HMC opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 43.73%.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

