Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 395.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,120 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,370 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,215,500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after buying an additional 550,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after buying an additional 419,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.83.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.