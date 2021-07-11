Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,958 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

TRNO opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.68. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $67.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

