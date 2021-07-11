Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.40 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after buying an additional 216,534 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYJ opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.00. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

