Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.48 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,110,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,613,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $493.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $317.31 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

