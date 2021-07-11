Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $118.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,283. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

