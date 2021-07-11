Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 320,530 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 110.8% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $12,175,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,530,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock worth $115,656,800 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.