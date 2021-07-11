Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QSR opened at $64.32 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

